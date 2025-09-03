Iran releases currency exchange rates for 3 September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies dropped down compared to September 2.

The official rate for $1 is 579,153 rials, while one euro is valued at 674,906 rials. On September 2, the euro was priced at 675,481 rials.

Currency Rial on September 3 Rial on September 2 1 US dollar USD 579,153 577,314 1 British pound GBP 775,473 781,832 1 Swiss franc CHF 720,902 720,256 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,276 61,442 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,714 57,778 1 Danish krone DKK 90,434 90,501 1 Indian rupee INR 6,577 6,563 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,700 157,199 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,893,605 1,888,947 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,123 203,721 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,722 391,972 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,200 74,042 1 Omani rial OMR 1,504,510 1,499,953 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,128 419,654 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,538 340,666 1 South African rand ZAR 32,724 32,774 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,075 14,042 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,186 7,163 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,108 158,603 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,226 44,099 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,344 378,312 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,441 153,950 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,540,301 1,535,410 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,648 449,473 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,212 475,087 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,171 19,136 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,860 414,303 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,036 106,805 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,179 80,906 100 Thai baht THB 1,791,961 1,786,024 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,919 136,637 1,000 South Korean won KRW 415,194 414,303 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,859 814,625 1 euro EUR 674,906 675,481 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,308 107,182 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,906 214,346 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,201 35,143 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,448 8,437 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,598 171,061 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,678 339,585 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,011,007 1,009,601 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,830 60,634 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,153 164,634 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,880 3,894

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,380 rials and $1 costs 719,434 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,962 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,480 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,01 –1,04 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,20 million rials.