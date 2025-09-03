Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for 3 September

Economy Materials 3 September 2025 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies dropped down compared to September 2.

The official rate for $1 is 579,153 rials, while one euro is valued at 674,906 rials. On September 2, the euro was priced at 675,481 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 3

Rial on September 2

1 US dollar

USD

579,153

577,314

1 British pound

GBP

775,473

781,832

1 Swiss franc

CHF

720,902

720,256

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,276

61,442

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,714

57,778

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,434

90,501

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,577

6,563

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,700

157,199

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,893,605

1,888,947

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,123

203,721

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,722

391,972

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,200

74,042

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,504,510

1,499,953

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,128

419,654

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,538

340,666

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,724

32,774

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,075

14,042

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,186

7,163

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,108

158,603

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,226

44,099

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,344

378,312

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,441

153,950

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,540,301

1,535,410

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,648

449,473

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,212

475,087

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,171

19,136

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,860

414,303

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,036

106,805

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,179

80,906

100 Thai baht

THB

1,791,961

1,786,024

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,919

136,637

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

415,194

414,303

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,859

814,625

1 euro

EUR

674,906

675,481

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,308

107,182

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,906

214,346

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,201

35,143

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,448

8,437

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,598

171,061

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,678

339,585

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,011,007

1,009,601

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,830

60,634

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,153

164,634

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,880

3,894

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,380 rials and $1 costs 719,434 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,962 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,480 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,01 –1,04 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,20 million rials.

