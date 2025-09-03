Iran experiences decline in guaranteed wheat buy-ins

Since April 5, Iran has purchased 7.7 million tons of wheat under a guarantee, 35 percent less than the 11 million tons harvested. Of the remaining 3.4 million tons, some is kept by farmers. Guaranteed prices are set at $0.38/kg for bread wheat and $0.39/kg for durum wheat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register