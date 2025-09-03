Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watching parade dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory in Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World War II (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 3 September 2025 05:10 (UTC +04:00)
Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. A parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the Victory in World War II has started in Beijing, the capital of China, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to observe the parade.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Will be updated

