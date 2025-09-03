S7 Airlines from Russia spreading its wings, adding new route to Bukhara in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 3. S7 Airlines, a Russian airline, began operating regularly between Novosibirsk and Bukhara on September 2, 2025, Trend reports.

The service will be up and running once a week, every Tuesday, bridging the Siberian hub with one of Uzbekistan’s most storied cities.



Bukhara has joined the ranks as the fifth feather in S7 Airlines' cap in Uzbekistan. The airline is already flying the friendly skies from Novosibirsk to Tashkent and Samarkand, from Moscow to Urgench, and also from Novosibirsk and Irkutsk to Fergana.

Operating from its principal base in Novosibirsk, S7 Airlines stands as a prominent player in the Russian aviation sector. As of August 2025, the operational inventory consisted of 104 airframes.

