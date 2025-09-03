AIIB, Kyrgyzstan discuss investment prospects in energy and infrastructure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev and Chief Investment Officer for Public Sector & Project and Corporate Finance Clients at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Konstantin Limitovskiy, discussed the bank’s potential investments in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and water supply projects in the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

During his briefing to the AIIB representative, Torobaev detailed the recent economic development of Kyrgyzstan and the start of several important projects, such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Barskoon-Bedel expressway, the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, and other social and industrial endeavors.

The parties conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the developmental trajectory of current AIIB initiatives in Kyrgyzstan and reached a consensus to optimize collaborative efforts for tangible outcomes, while sustaining robust communication channels to propel synergistic ventures forward.



The convening transpired amidst President Sadyr Zhaparov’s formal delegation to the People’s Republic of China, earmarked from August 31 to September 3.



The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, strategically positioned in Beijing, commenced its operational framework in 2016 and has subsequently proliferated to encompass 110 sanctioned member entities globally.

