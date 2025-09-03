Turkmen envoy meets Turkish governor to strengthen business and agricultural links

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye Mekan Ishankuliyev met with Governor of Erzurum Province Mehmet Sekmen to explore prospects for strengthening interregional cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The convening occurred on September 2, coinciding with the international Erzurum exhibition focused on agronomy and livestock management, featuring the engagement of Turkmen diplomatic representatives in attendance.



Discourse illuminated focal domains of collaboration, encompassing agronomy, industrial sectors, cultural exchange, humanitarian endeavors, and the tourism sector. Specific focus was directed towards the cultivation of commercial synergies in the realm of animal husbandry, recognized as a viable trajectory for bilateral collaboration.



The parties also deliberated on the formulation of enduring synergies between the commercial entities of the two nations and the feasibility of initiating collaborative investment ventures. Strategic initiatives were articulated to enhance synergies leveraging the comparative advantages inherent in the Turkmen and Turkish economic frameworks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel