Bosnia, Jordan explore new avenues for cooperation at Bled Strategic Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, met on September 2, 2025, with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al Safadi, within the framework of the Bled Strategic Forum, Trend reports.

Minister Konaković informed his counterpart about the current political and economic situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including challenges in implementing reforms, relations with neighboring countries, foreign policy priorities, and the process of European and NATO integration.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening political relations as the foundation for stronger economic cooperation and proposed holding bilateral consultations that had previously been planned but not realized.

Minister Al Safadi confirmed Jordan’s readiness to intensify relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and praised the progress BiH is making on its path toward European and NATO integration. The discussion placed particular focus on the current situation in the Middle East, especially Palestinian-Israeli relations, as well as challenges posed by the migration and humanitarian crisis. In this context, Minister Konaković expressed concern over the severity of the crisis and interest in the situation in Jordan, particularly regarding the reception of refugees.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to enhance relations through concrete initiatives, including the planning of an official high-level visit in the near future.