Turkmenistan in SCO: President Berdimuhamedov defines co-op agenda for transport and energy

Photo: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Turkmenistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) demonstrates the country’s growing practical engagement with key members of the organization and the strengthening of economic, transport, and energy cooperation. This year was no exception, as Turkmenistan took part in the SCO summit in China, held a series of bilateral meetings, and signed important memorandums confirming the strategic nature of its partnerships.

As part of his working visit to China, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Their talks focused on energy cooperation, transport, and logistics. China secured the right to develop the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, and a draft General Agreement on Strategic Gas Partnership was prepared.

During a meeting with Ding Xuexiang, First Vice Premier and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee, prospects for transport and logistics cooperation were discussed. Turkmenistan proposed developing the Trans-Caspian route, modernizing railways, and expanding exports of textiles, chemical products, agricultural goods, and petroleum products to China.

“The defining vector of relations between Turkmenistan and the SCO is the economic sphere. Among the priorities we highlight are transport and logistics, communications, energy, trade, and industrial cooperation,” President Berdimuhamedov said in his address to the SCO Summit.

Four memorandums of understanding were signed between Turkmenistan and China in the fields of science, education, culture, and intellectual property, as well as between media outlets of the two countries.

Turkmenistan’s main priority within the SCO is the economy. The country possesses some of the world’s largest natural gas reserves - around 19 trillion cubic meters. The Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline has been operational since 2009, and in 2024, Turkmenistan supplied China with about 33 billion cubic meters of gas, 8 percent more than in 2023.

“With our vast resource base, advantageous geographic position, dynamic industrial and infrastructure development, and accumulated experience in cooperation, Turkmenistan is objectively well positioned to promote economic convergence and joint development,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted.

The country is also advancing the East-West and North-South transport corridors. In 2025, the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi increased container throughput by 15 percent compared with 2024.

“We believe there are real opportunities today to establish a logistics corridor along the East–West and North–South axes, where SCO member states and Turkmenistan are destined to become key links,” the president stated.

Turkmenistan is also opening new opportunities in power generation and shipbuilding, proposing expanded electricity supplies to SCO member states and joint industrial projects.

An important element of cooperation is the development of the Trans-Caspian route and both rail and maritime infrastructure. Turkmenistan has continued modernizing its national railway network and purchasing new equipment from China. The country has also offered the use of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi to the SCO countries, creating conditions for direct access to global markets.

“A crucial factor is a favorable political and legal environment for transport operations on the Caspian Sea, which opens up promising prospects for SCO member states to participate in trade and economic activities in the region,” Berdimuhamedov added.

Turkmenistan intends to strengthen its economic ties with the SCO states, develop transport and logistics corridors, and pursue joint energy and industrial projects.

The president emphasized: “Overall, we consider the power industry one of the priority areas of cooperation with the SCO.” He also underlined that the country is ready to take part in joint projects aimed at integrating regional economies and creating new economic hubs.

“Today’s high-level meeting is regarded by Turkmenistan as an important step in developing its relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Turkmenistan is committed to practical steps to realize shared opportunities in the common interest, and to strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, and trust,” President Berdimuhamedov concluded.

Turkmenistan is thus demonstrating a strategic approach to cooperation with the SCO, emphasizing the economy, transport, energy, and practical projects that enhance regional engagement.