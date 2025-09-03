Türkiye to host 4th Energy Forum with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum will be held in the Turkish Izmir with the participation of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on August 4, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The forum is scheduled to feature discussions on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, renewable energy, energy efficiency, regulation, mining, and other topics, as well as the protocol signing. As part of the forum, a visit to the SOCAR's Aliaga terminal is also planned.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first Forum was held in Baku on December 21-22, 2021, the second Forum was held in Istanbul on October 5-6, 2022, and the third Forum was held in Nakhchivan on September 28-29, 2023.

