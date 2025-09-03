Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan set to establish its embassy in Bahrain

Politics Materials 3 September 2025 14:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan set to establish its embassy in Bahrain

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ Azerbaijan is set to open an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

The draft law on the establishment of the embassy has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will meet on September 10.

The draft, titled “On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (in the city of Manama),” will be discussed during the committee session.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more