Iran finds itself in pickle as debts to local banks soar
Debts to Iranian banks and financial institutions rose by 33.7 percent by June 21, 2025, compared to the same date in 2024. Total debt reached 114 quadrillion rials (about $198 billion), up from 84.9 quadrillion rials (around $149 billion). This included 21.6 quadrillion rials ($37.8 billion) from the public sector and 91.9 quadrillion rials ($161 billion) from the private sector.
