Iran's product exports via Parviz Khan customs to Iraq climb

Product exports through Parviz Khan customs in Iran’s Kermanshah Province rose by 23 percent in value and 3 percent in weight in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025). A total of 834,000 tons of goods worth $356 million were exported to Iraq during this period. On average, 223 trucks pass through the customs daily.

