MALBI-trans, Carpatica Feroviar to roll out new services along Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. MALBI-trans and Carpatica Feroviar have signed a cooperation agreement to develop the Middle Corridor transport route, including the launch of new regular services.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Liliana Krutonog, CEO of MALBI-trans, said the route was initially in an analysis phase, assessing potential infrastructure constraints and capacity limits. She noted that the corridor is now actively developing, with the number of participants steadily growing. Both new companies and major transport players are joining the route, offering it to their clients and requesting specialized services.

"The development of the Middle Corridor is backed by statistics: official data shows transport volumes rising steadily from 2022 to 2025," Krutonog said.

She added that in 2025, the company plans to continue existing projects while also exploring new opportunities. Work is underway to participate in tenders, including proposals involving the Port of Constanța and the Middle Corridor.

In the coming years, innovative intermodal equipment will be introduced along the route. According to Krutonog, alongside new participants such as railway operators and freight forwarders, alternative services have also emerged. Previously, only two or three shipping companies operated on the maritime section, but now many more provide new routes, including a direct connection to Poti.

"The Middle Corridor involves two maritime sections. Since it is an intermodal route, the main transport unit is the container, which can move by road, rail, or sea," she explained.

Krutonog emphasized that by combining existing routes with new services, the company integrates current operations, including system trains from countries like the Czech Republic. Cargo is delivered to the port, loaded onto ships, and transported with partner support for the maritime section. Upon arrival, goods are integrated into the broad-gauge transport network covering former USSR countries and other states from related unions.