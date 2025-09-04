Iran's Zarshoran company augments gold bar production
Iran’s Zarshoran Gold Mines increased gold bar production in the first five months of the current Iranian year. Output rose to 490 kg, up from 357 kg in the same period last year. In the fifth month alone, despite power restrictions, the company produced 91 kg, surpassing its target.
