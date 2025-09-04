Azerbaijan setting up region's largest battery energy storage systems (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ Azerbaijan is turning over a new leaf in the energy sector with the rollout of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), paving the way for a swift leap forward in renewable energy sources, AzerEnergy told Trend.

The good news is that AzerEnergy is developing a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with an aggregate capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy storage capacity of 500 megawatt-hours, strategically positioned within the jurisdiction of the 500-kilovolt Absheron substation adjacent to the capital, as well as the 220-kilovolt Aghdash substation situated in the central region of the nation.



At present, the requisite construction activities are in progress on-site, and operations are ongoing to fabricate and dispatch the components to the location on a demand-driven basis.



The deployment of systems of this magnitude will represent a pioneering endeavor not solely within Azerbaijan but across the entire Commonwealth of Independent States ecosystem.

The creation of BESS is very important in terms of increasing the stability of the energy system and frequency stability, reducing outages in renewable energy sources, compensating for active power shortages, meeting peak loads, smoothing the load schedule during sunset hours, and restoring the energy system from scratch in the event of an accident.

The deployment of these systems will not merely enhance Azerbaijan's energy autonomy but also guarantee the dependable functionality of the national energy infrastructure in both parallel and island configurations alongside the synchronous grid of an adjacent nation.



AzerEnergy is presently executing a comprehensive initiative to assimilate two gigawatt solar and wind generation facilities to be established within the nation by 2027 into the grid infrastructure.

Within the framework of the program, in addition to the application of energy storage technologies, one of the largest substations in the country—the 500/330 kV "Navahi" Energy Junction—is being built to serve as the main junction substation in the country, and 500 and 330 kV high-voltage transmission lines are being laid from there to various directions of the country, and complex work is being carried out to improve digitalization and network management.

Azerenergy operates as the foremost player in the electrical power generation landscape within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It simultaneously maintains the most comprehensive distribution network across the country, despite the continuous privatization of localized energy grids. Azerenergy transitioned into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, in accordance with the executive directive promulgated by the late President Heydar Aliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel