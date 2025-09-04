Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 4 September 2025 12:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss key energy and investment issues
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov/X

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held discussions on partnership in the field of energy and mutual investments, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“We held a video conference with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates. During the discussions, we underscored the strong and successful partnership between our countries. We also reviewed jointly implemented projects, ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, mutual investments, and prospects for further deepening collaboration,” the publication reads.

