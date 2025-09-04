Kazakhstan reports significant surge in shipments via Middle Corridor

Photo: World Bank

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev announced at Astana Finance Day 2025 that the volume of cargo transported via the Trans-Caspian corridor has increased sixfold over five years, from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons in 2024, with plans to reach 10 million tons annually.

