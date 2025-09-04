Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia set to expand partnership in energy, industry, and innovation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 4. Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held talks with a delegation of leading Saudi Arabian companies headed by Mohammad Abunayyan, CEO of ACWA Power, to discuss prospects for broad-based cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by top executives of InterHealth, Vision Invest, Miahona, Riyadh Cables, Saudi Tabreed, Al Bawani, Al Kathiri Holding, Abunayyan Holding, Kdot Partners, and several other major Saudi businesses.

Discussions covered pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transport, energy, water supply, industrial production, and the digital economy. Special attention was paid to the localization of advanced technologies, modernization of infrastructure, and the introduction of innovative solutions.

Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of Uzbek–Saudi cooperation. They agreed to roll up their sleeves and dive into new projects, all in the name of bolstering bilateral ties and expanding their long-term partnership.

As of now, the Uzbek–Saudi collaborative initiatives boast a robust portfolio estimated at $24 billion, showcasing significant progress in the realm of green energy. This includes the initiation of green hydrogen production within the Tashkent region, heralding a transformative era of sustainable industrial partnership.

