Azerbaijan, Palestine explore parliamentary cooperation on int'l platforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Ahmad Metani, on September 3, the parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of his duties in Azerbaijan and wished him success.

In the course of the meeting, the sides highlighted the strong friendship and brotherly relations between the two nations, built on shared values. The discussion also emphasized the importance of bilateral ties and mutual support within the international arena.

Ambassador Metani expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support of the Palestinian people and efforts toward conflict resolution. He also shared his positive impressions of his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The officials exchanged views on inter-parliamentary cooperation, including collaboration within international parliamentary organizations. It was noted that the legislative bodies of both countries actively cooperate in platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAMPN), the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OICPA).

Other topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel