Thai AirAsia X to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 3. Thai airline Thai Air Asia X is launching flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan is actively engaged in optimizing the aeronautical network and enhancing the portfolio of international air service routes.



Commencing on December 1 of the current fiscal year, a novel international low-cost aviation entity hailing from the Kingdom of Thailand—Thai AirAsia X—will penetrate the air transport sector of Kazakhstan.

“The airline will begin operating direct, regular passenger flights on the Bangkok-Almaty route with a frequency of four flights per week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays),” the statement said.

The launch of air service between Kazakhstan and Thailand is expected to promote the further development of trade, economic and business ties, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

