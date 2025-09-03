President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Captains Regent of San Marino

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino, Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi, Trend reports.

''Excellencies,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, all your people, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of San Marino.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.