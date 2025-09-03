Kazakhstan expands electronic money market in 1H2025
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
As of July 1, 2025, Kazakhstan's electronic money market involved 7 banks and Kazpost, with 219.6 billion tenge (approx. $417 million) issued in Q2 and over 40 million e-wallets opened. The sector's rapid growth is driving digitalization, reducing cash use, and increasing demand for cybersecurity and fintech innovation.
