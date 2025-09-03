Central Bank of Azerbaijan introduces next-gen digital platforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched a new information platform, a website, and social media pages, Trend reports via the CBA's statement.

The new website fintech.cbar.az, dedicated to financial technologies and innovations, collects the latest developments in the digital financial ecosystem in the country, the activities carried out by the CBA as the regulator of the sector in this area, planned events, and information on digital solutions, and presents them to users at one address.

The website, which has a user-friendly interface, brings to attention important information and the latest developments in the areas of special regulatory regime, Open Banking concept, virtual assets, and distributed "KYC".

"The new Fintech_by_cbar pages created on the social networks LinkedIn and Instagram will bring to the attention of social media followers the developments and important news in the field of financial technologies in the country and beyond. Interesting content and interactive sharing will contribute to raising awareness in this area.

The new digital platforms are expected to promote innovation-oriented cooperation between the CBA and ecosystem participants and contribute to the sustainable development of the sector," the statement said.

Further details on the platforms can be found below:

fintech.cbar.az

https://www.instagram.com/fintech_by_cbar?igsh=MWFic3Bvd24wajE5bA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

https://www.linkedin.com/in/fintech-by-central-bank-of-the-republic-of-azerbaijan-a01285380/