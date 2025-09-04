Azerbaijan and Brazil looking into energy and mining cooperation shots

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The partnership potential between Azerbaijan and Brazil in areas such as energy, mining, and mineral processing has been evaluated, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, who is on a visit to Brazil, met with the Secretary for Oil, Natural Gas, and Biofuels at the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy, Renato Dutra.

The meeting elucidated Azerbaijan’s commercial landscape, pivotal transformations, and strategic objectives within the energy domain, alongside the global investment frameworks in which Azerbaijan engages with multiple nations.

The parties discussed the potential for cooperation in energy, mining, and mineral processing and agreed to develop collaborative relations between the relevant agencies of both countries in areas of mutual interest.

