Central Bank of Azerbaijan sets sights on financial market digitalization - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has achieved a certain level of digitalization in the financial market but aims to expand it further, said Vusal Khalilov, Deputy Chairman of the CBA, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the ICPC World Finals 2025, Khalilov emphasized that the main goal of the CBA is to support the development of the financial market.

“If we look at recent years, we can say that the main driver of growth has been digitalization. Every new project, product, and service is primarily delivered through digital channels. Currently, we have a strong need for talented professionals in the digital field. While we have reached a certain level of digitalization in the financial market, it is necessary to increase it further,” he said.

The official also noted that one of the key reasons the Central Bank supports this competition is to foster the development of more highly skilled talent.

“Many graduates of the ICPC are among the founders and driving forces of leading technology organizations. We believe that this competition will contribute to the growth of the financial market and the country’s overall digitalization,” Khalilov added.

