ICPC World Finals pave way for university co-op deals, Azerbaijani MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Memoranda of cooperation between universities can be signed thanks to the 49th World Finals of the International Interuniversity Programming Competition (ICPC), Azerbaijani MP, Vice-Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzade, said at a press conference dedicated to the ICPC World Finals 2025, Trend reports.

He said that within the framework of the 49th World Finals of the ICPC, student exchanges can also be carried out.

"Thanks to this competition, there can be exchanges between teachers and joint scientific research. At the same time, joint conferences can also be held. In other words, this platform opens up opportunities for cooperation between universities.

It also opens up opportunities for universities to discuss joint projects with banks and technology companies, establish joint laboratories, and conduct scientific research. I believe that the negotiations held over the last four to five days will yield fruitful results, and memoranda and joint projects will be implemented in the future," Ismayilzade noted.

