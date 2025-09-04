ICPC Foundation awards grant to Azerbaijan's ADA University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Foundation has awarded a grant of $100,000 to ADA University, ICPC Foundation President Bill Poucher said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the closing ceremony of the 49th ICPC World Finals in Baku.

“The ICPC Foundation is providing the University ADA with a grant of $100,000. This grant is provided to the university to support the ICPC community. You can use it however you want to promote your ICPC. For example, scholarships for students can be used for such special events,” he said.

“These funds can also be used for team trips to competitions in other countries and cities,” Bill Poucher added.

