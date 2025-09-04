Azerbaijan, NATO explore new avenues for strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The head of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, met with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, at NATO headquarters, Trend reports.

According to the delegation, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and prospects within the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.

Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Cavo Dragone, reiterated that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the Alliance's peacekeeping missions and its role in ensuring Europe's energy security.