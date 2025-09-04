Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, NATO explore new avenues for strategic partnership

Politics Materials 4 September 2025 17:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, NATO explore new avenues for strategic partnership

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The head of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, met with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, at NATO headquarters, Trend reports.

According to the delegation, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and prospects within the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.

Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Cavo Dragone, reiterated that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the Alliance's peacekeeping missions and its role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Latest

Latest

Read more