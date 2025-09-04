JetBrains attracts Azerbaijani interest for strategic cooperation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ We will keep engaging in discussions with stakeholders across Azerbaijan, Andrey Ivanov, Chief Vice President for Human Resources, Research, and Investments at JetBrains, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2025 in Baku, Ivanov noted that it is still early to discuss specific partnerships, but future collaboration could focus on Azerbaijan’s secondary education system.

“We have several university projects, including our partners at Constructor University in Bremen and a university in Paphos, participating in the contest. We aim to attract the most talented students, particularly those finishing secondary school, to study at these institutions. Azerbaijan is a very promising country in this regard,” he said.

He emphasized the need for local partners to make such initiatives successful.

“JetBrains can provide funding, educational materials, and relevant tools, and even invite top students to our camps. But to turn these plans into reality, we need local collaboration.

We have already received several proposals from Azerbaijan for cooperation with JetBrains. While such initiatives may not materialize immediately, we would like our company to contribute to Azerbaijan’s development in the future,” Ivanov noted.

Ivanov emphasized that effective support for the education system requires a reliable local partner:

“What can JetBrains provide? We can allocate funding, supply educational materials, and offer our specialized tools. In addition, we are ready to invite the most talented students to our training camps. However, to turn these ideas into reality, a local partner is essential.

We had a productive discussion with representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan during the opening dinner. This could well mark the start of promising cooperation. We will continue our talks with interested parties in Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

