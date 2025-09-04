Kazakhstan and US diving into investment cooperation build-up

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Investment Committee, met with a US trade mission led by Khurshid Choksi from the US Chamber of Commerce to discuss expanding bilateral economic ties. The parties explored investment opportunities in energy, critical minerals, agriculture, the digital economy, and logistics.

