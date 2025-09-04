Digital reforms in Kazakhstan propelling major savings and revenue recovery

Photo: Kazakhstan Ukimet

Kazakhstan’s digital transformation since 2021 has helped bring 28 billion tenge ($53.2 million) out of the shadow economy and saved 13 billion tenge ($24.7 million) in budget funds, according to Minister Zhaslan Madiyev. The reforms have improved public service efficiency, reduced corruption, and cut service delivery time by 20 times.

