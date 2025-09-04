Azerbaijani oil valuation decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $1.37, or 1.9 percent, on September 3 from the previous level to $69.88 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.36, or 1.9 percent, to $68.4 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $1.49, or 2.57 percent, to $56.52 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a reduction of $1.72, or 2.48 percent, to $67.71 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

