Iranian Taavon Insurance Company's revenue shines with surge

Iranian Taavon Insurance Company’s revenue from premiums grew by 118 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22, 2025) compared to last year. The revenue reached 33.8 trillion rials (around $59.2 million). In the fifth month alone (July 23-August 22, 2025), revenue jumped 231 percent to 9.8 trillion rials (nearly $17.2 million) compared to the same month last year.

