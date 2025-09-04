Kazakhstan government denies rumors of FM Nurtleu's detention

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Kazakhstan’s government has dismissed reports claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu was detained, Trend reports.

"The news about the detention of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister is false. Please do not trust disinformation," Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said.

Earlier, Kazakh media had reported alleged detentions of Nurtleu, businessman Hadji Hadjiev, and several senior National Security Committee officials. The reports were later officially denied by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balaeva and the Presidential Central Communications Service’s Center for Combating Disinformation.