Kyrgyzstan backs Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agreements hammered out in Washington

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 4. Kyrgyzstan supports the peace agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington, Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament Speaker, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, said during a meeting with Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

"This historic event will not merely fortify the bilateral relations between the two nations but also enhance the geopolitical stability and developmental trajectory within the South Caucasus and the broader regional context," Turgunbek uulu said.

In the meeting, the parliamentary leaders kicked around ideas to bolster political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian bonds between the two countries, while also looking to pave the way for inter-parliamentary cooperation. Turgunbek uulu emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Armenia on international platforms and within integration frameworks.

To recall, on 8 August 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, facilitated by the mediation of United States President Donald Trump, initialed a strategic accord and executed a joint declaration underscoring the imperative to perpetuate endeavors aimed at the formalization and ultimate ratification of the agreement.

