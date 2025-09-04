Serbian Armed Forces launch 2025/2026 General Staff Course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff, General Milan Mojsilović, received a group of officers from the Serbian Armed Forces who will be attending the General Staff Course at the Vojvoda Radomir Putnik School of National Defence during the 2025/2026 academic year, Trend reports.

Addressing the new class of officers preparing for some of the most responsible command and staff roles within the Serbian Armed Forces, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that their previous service, commitment, and readiness to handle all responsibilities and tasks have earned them the opportunity to attend the highest level of professional military education.

— You have undergone a thorough selection process at all levels of command, and we believe you are the officers with the capacity to take on more complex tasks and assume greater responsibilities upon completing your training – said General Mojsilović.

He also emphasized that he expects the candidates to make the most of this opportunity and to invest the necessary effort to successfully complete the demanding theoretical and practical curriculum, thereby preparing themselves in the best possible way for the duties that lie ahead.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Human Resources Department (J-1), Brigadier General Slađan Hristov, and the Head of the Office of the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel Boris Stojković.

The General Staff Course is the third level of specialized officer training programs. It prepares officers for brigade-level command positions, as well as for senior command and staff duties and other roles within operational commands and organizational units of the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff and the Ministry of Defence.