Turkmenistan opens privatization auction for industrial and service sector assets

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 4. The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan has thrown its hat in the ring with an auction for the sale of 25 state-owned properties, Trend reports via the ministry.

The auction is slated for September 17, 2025, and will be conducted via the digital interface for state asset disposals as well as through its specialized mobile application.



Among the most substantial assets available for procurement are a masonry workshop situated in the village of Hendekli, within the Berzen and Dyanev regions, as well as the Lebap region, encompassing an expanse of 3,967 square meters; a bi-level structure located in the Lebap region; and a piping manufacturing facility in the Dashoguz region, spanning 6,400 square meters.



The enumeration further encompasses service sector holdings, including retail outlets, dining establishments, cafeteria operations, administrative infrastructures, and manufacturing sites.

The auction is set up for citizens of Turkmenistan and foreign countries, along with non-governmental legal entities from Turkmenistan and overseas, in line with national legislation.

Consultations on the participation process and further information on privatization objects are available through the Ministry’s Department of Property Relations and Support of Entrepreneurship, as well as specialized regional departments in the regions and Ashgabat.

