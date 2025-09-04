Azerbaijan sheds light on local investment companies' turnover for 8M2025

Turnovers of exchange members on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) from January through August 2025 have been revealed. PASHA Capital led with 28.4 billion manat ($16.7 billion), followed by ABB Invest with 24 billion manat ($14 billion). CPM-Invest ranked third with 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register