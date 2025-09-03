US-based Air Products spotlights new projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 3. Air Products supports Uzbekistan’s ambitious development goals and is implementing several projects from cutting-edge CO₂ solutions that prevent methane-related emissions to advanced food preservation technologies and large-scale national energy projects, a source at Air Products told Trend.

A source at Air Products noted that the company is actively exploring new opportunities in Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing market. During a recent meeting, the practical prospects for introducing CO₂ capture and utilization technologies, as well as other areas of cooperation, were discussed.

"Production of sustainable, food-grade CO₂ with a purity of 99.99% is a significant breakthrough for the region, addressing the challenges of industrial modernization and sustainable development. Unlike some conventional methods where CO₂ is produced by burning natural gas (methane), our CO₂ is sourced through direct capture from ammonia production lines at NavoiAzot. This means we are utilizing an existing industrial byproduct that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. This fundamentally eliminates the need to burn methane for CO₂ production, thereby preventing new carbon emissions and significantly reducing the overall carbon footprint for our customers," the source added.

This approach demonstrates an effective circular economy, turning industrial emissions into a valuable resource for the food and other industries. In addition, Air Products’ solutions help clients achieve their environmental goals and reduce their negative impact on the environment.

Special attention is also given to advanced food freezing and packaging technologies. The company offers innovative cryogenic rapid-freezing methods using liquid CO₂ and liquid nitrogen, which preserve the natural cellular structure of meat, poultry, seafood, bakery products, fruits, vegetables, and ready meals.

"Rapid freezing minimizes the formation of ice crystals and moisture loss, ensuring superior texture, taste, and nutritional value compared to conventional methods," the Air Products representative explained.

The use of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technologies significantly extends the shelf life of products, enabling longer supply chains and reducing food waste, a key goal of sustainable development. Moreover, MAP helps inhibit microbial growth, improving the safety and hygiene of food products.

"Our cryogenic and packaging solutions help food producers modernize their operations, increase productivity, and meet the growing demand for high-quality, safe frozen products both in the domestic market and abroad," the company representative stressed.