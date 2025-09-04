Iranian airports' cargo throughput shrinks

Cargo transport through Iranian airports fell by 18 percent, from 129,155 tons last year to 106,080 tons in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21–July 22, 2025). The largest monthly drop was in the fourth month, with a 73 percent decline from 33,724 tons to 9,271 tons. Mehrabad (31,700 tons), Mashhad (29,500 tons), and Kish (10,100 tons) airports handled the most cargo during this period.

