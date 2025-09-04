Iran releases currency exchange rates for 4 September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 3.

The official rate for $1 is 571,626 rials, while one euro is valued at 667,405 rials. On September 3, the euro was priced at 674,906 rials.

Currency Rial on September 4 Rial on September 3 1 US dollar USD 571,626 579,153 1 British pound GBP 768,758 775,473 1 Swiss franc CHF 711,684 720,902 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,682 61,276 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,010 57,714 1 Danish krone DKK 89,410 90,434 1 Indian rupee INR 6,491 6,577 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,650 157,700 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,869,348 1,893,605 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,643 204,123 100 Japanese yen JPY 386,315 390,722 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,279 74,200 1 Omani rial OMR 1,484,930 1,504,510 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,570 420,128 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,141 339,538 1 South African rand ZAR 32,381 32,724 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,886 14,075 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,066 7,186 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,108 159,108 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,642 44,226 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,389 377,344 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,434 154,441 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,520,282 1,540,301 1 Singapore dollar SGD 443,971 449,648 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,635 476,212 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,925 19,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,516 410,860 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,462 107,036 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,128 81,179 100 Thai baht THB 1,771,104 1,791,961 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,220 136,919 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,423 415,194 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,243 816,859 1 euro EUR 667,405 674,906 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,859 107,308 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,065 214,906 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,736 35,201 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,351 8,448 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,120 171,598 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,250 340,678 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,928 1,011,007 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,758 60,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,437 165,153 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,821 3,880

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,249 rials and $1 costs 719,665 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,776 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,704 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 999,000–1.02 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.16–1.19 million rials.

