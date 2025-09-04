Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for 4 September

Economy Materials 4 September 2025 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for 4 September

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 3.

The official rate for $1 is 571,626 rials, while one euro is valued at 667,405 rials. On September 3, the euro was priced at 674,906 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 4

Rial on September 3

1 US dollar

USD

571,626

579,153

1 British pound

GBP

768,758

775,473

1 Swiss franc

CHF

711,684

720,902

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,682

61,276

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,010

57,714

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,410

90,434

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,491

6,577

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,650

157,700

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,869,348

1,893,605

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,643

204,123

100 Japanese yen

JPY

386,315

390,722

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,279

74,200

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,484,930

1,504,510

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,570

420,128

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,141

339,538

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,381

32,724

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,886

14,075

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,066

7,186

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,108

159,108

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,642

44,226

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,389

377,344

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,434

154,441

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,520,282

1,540,301

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

443,971

449,648

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,635

476,212

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,925

19,171

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,516

410,860

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,462

107,036

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,128

81,179

100 Thai baht

THB

1,771,104

1,791,961

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,220

136,919

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,423

415,194

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,243

816,859

1 euro

EUR

667,405

674,906

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,859

107,308

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,065

214,906

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,736

35,201

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,351

8,448

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,120

171,598

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,250

340,678

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,928

1,011,007

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,758

60,830

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,437

165,153

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,821

3,880

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,249 rials and $1 costs 719,665 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,776 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,704 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 999,000–1.02 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.16–1.19 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more