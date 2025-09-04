Azerbaijan adds up energy generation from solar panels set up at local shipyard (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ Last October, solar panels were put in place at the Bibiheybat Shipyard of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) under AZCON Holding, racking up an impressive 112,082 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy, a source in ASCO told Trend.

On certain days, the power output peaked at 700–800 kWh.



Based on analytical assessments, it is estimated that within this timeframe, roughly 80 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions were mitigated.



From an ecological standpoint, this correlates to the conservation of approximately 6,100 arboreal specimens.



Furthermore, a quantifiable metric of approximately 43.9 tons of coal was conserved, illustrating a significant decrement in the reliance on fossil fuel resources for energy production.

To note, 162 solar panels, each with a capacity of 690 W, have been installed on an area of 512 square meters at the Bibiheybat Shipyard.

Moreover, to facilitate the sustained and optimal functionality of the photovoltaic modules, the infrastructure underwent a comprehensive technical evaluation.

Within this operational paradigm, “DAM Enerji” LLC conducted a comprehensive assessment of the overall efficacy of the photovoltaic modules, power conversion systems, and ancillary apparatus, in addition to executing a meticulous maintenance protocol for the module surfaces.

