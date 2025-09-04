New era in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations: towards strategic alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the "SCO Plus" meeting held in Tianjin, China, represents an important political statement reflecting Azerbaijan’s international position and strategic partnership policy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev said that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are really taking off, not just in economic areas but also in political and cultural fields, pointing to a long-term partnership built on strong collaboration.

"Establishing such a partnership with a global power like China strengthens Azerbaijan’s international standing and opens access to alternative markets and technological cooperation. Azerbaijan is a key transit country in the Middle Corridor (China–Central Asia–Caucasus–Europe) and also plays a vital role in the development of the East-West and North-South corridors, the expansion of the Alat Port, and the prospects of the Zangezur Corridor," he explained.

The analyst pointed out that Azerbaijan is now wearing two hats, not just as an energy powerhouse but also as a key player in the transport-logistics game across Eurasia.

"This not only increases the region’s transit potential but also boosts Azerbaijan’s economic revenues and political influence. Azerbaijan supports China’s Global Development, Security, and Civilization Initiatives, as well as the Global Governance Initiative, showing its commitment to a multipolar world order and an approach based on international law. It also reflects Azerbaijan’s efforts to pursue a balanced foreign policy," Garayev mentioned.

The analyst highlighted that following the Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has turned the tables and is skillfully spinning new regional realities into golden opportunities for transport and economic cooperation.

"The introduction of a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and China, along with expanded cultural and educational ties, was particularly emphasized. This will not only strengthen intergovernmental relations but also promote mutual understanding between the peoples. All of this demonstrates Azerbaijan’s openness to international cooperation, its strategic actions aligned with geopolitical realities, and its leadership in transport and energy initiatives," he added.

Garayev pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Executive Vice President of the PowerChina Group Xi Yinfen during his visit to China also has special importance.

"At the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in green energy, environmental protection, water resource management, wastewater treatment, electricity, green hydrogen projects, construction, and equipment manufacturing. They also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the construction of solar and wind power plants, the integration of 'smart energy systems,' and the training of local specialists," he reminded.

Garayev noted that this meeting underlines the strategic level of diplomatic and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

"Dialogue with major companies like PowerChina in green energy and infrastructure reflects the alignment of the two countries’ development strategies and mutual interests. This is significant for strengthening Azerbaijan–China relations and promoting Azerbaijan’s interests on international platforms," the analyst said.

He pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the chairman of China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC) marks a major step forward in expanding cooperation in the petrochemical sector.

"CNCEC’s recognition of Azerbaijan as a favorable investment destination demonstrates the country’s attractiveness for foreign investors. The Framework Agreement signed between SOCAR and Seven LTD is strategically important for implementing joint projects both in Azerbaijan and third countries, indicating further deepening of cooperation," Garayev articulated.

Addressing the recent bilateral engagement between President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Tianjin, the analyst emphasized that this interaction epitomizes the fortification of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations under the auspices of a strategic alliance and the burgeoning dynamics of regional integration.

"Joint projects in energy and transport, particularly the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye, are of great significance for regional energy security and economic growth. The Kars-Igdir-Dilucu railway project and ongoing infrastructure development in Nakhchivan also point to the geographic and economic expansion of ties between the two countries," he explained.

Within the summit, President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Garayev noted that the discussion of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the high appreciation of Türkiye’s role in regional stability, is essential for establishing lasting peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

"Continuing the positive momentum achieved at the Washington Summit will serve regional prosperity through joint efforts of regional countries and international partners. Overall, these dialogues both strengthen mutual cooperation and mark important steps toward peace and development in the South Caucasus," the analyst stressed.

President Ilham Aliyev engaged in a bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan during the summit proceedings.



Garayev underscored the critical significance of this convening for fortifying the fraternal connections between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, while simultaneously enhancing regional collaboration.

"At the same time, Pakistan’s support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process shows international backing for this effort. Discussions on economic and trade relations signal that cooperation will expand into broader areas, bringing mutual benefits. In general, this meeting opens new opportunities for advancing the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries," he concluded.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev engaged in high-level dialogues and facilitated strategic exchanges with fellow global leaders throughout the summit proceedings.

