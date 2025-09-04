Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin shoots up in price
On September 4, Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin was trading at around 930 million rials, or about $1,620, showing that the market is still riding the rollercoaster of volatility since the Central Bank decided to let the exchange rate float last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy