Kazakhstan sets stage for investor confidence with robust legal reform
Photo: Kazakh PM's office
Kazakhstan is enhancing its investment climate by updating legislation and launching major infrastructure projects, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev stated at Astana Finance Days. Key reforms include modernizing regulations for special economic zones, strengthening investor protections, and offering stable investment agreements.
