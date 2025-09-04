Kazakhstan ramping up its AI development, rolling out digital transformation initiative
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing in artificial intelligence and digital innovation, guided by the President’s “A Fair Kazakhstan” initiative. The country’s IT sector has seen significant growth, supported by Astana Hub and 19 regional IT hubs. Collaborations, such as with MIT, are integrating AI into school curricula.
