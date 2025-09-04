Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of ferrous scrap and ingots

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 4. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of ferrous scrap, waste, and metal ingots for remelting (chargeable ingots), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

According to the document, the ban will stick around for six months and includes ferrous scrap, waste, and metal ingots for remelting that fall under code 7204 of the EAEU Customs Commodity Nomenclature. The measure will take effect three days after the decree comes into force.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Service, and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security have been instructed to implement the necessary measures outlined in the decree.

The decree will officially come into force ten days after its publication.

