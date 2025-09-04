Uzbekistan outlines prospects for multimodal routes via the Zangezur Corridor (Exclusive)
Uzbekistan is exploring new multimodal transport routes through the Zangezur Corridor, opening faster access to Türkiye and European markets. The initiative aims to strengthen regional trade and connectivity across Eurasia, linking Central Asia with key logistics hubs via modern railway and port networks.
