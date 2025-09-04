TAP's first level of expansion could pave way for further increases, says consortium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The first level of expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) could pave the way for further increases, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

The consortium noted that TAP can further contribute to Europe’s energy security and decarbonization objectives by gradually increasing the pipeline’s current capacity.

"TAP’s expansion capacity is offered to the market through biennial market tests. The 2021 Market Test secured binding commitments to expand TAP’s capacity by 1.2 bcm per year. Ongoing works are progressing smoothly, with completion set to enable additional long-term capacity by early 2026. This first level of expansion could pave the way for further increases, provided there is sufficient market interest," said TAP AG.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Türkiye-Greece border in Kipoi, crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South-Eastern European countries through interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, delivering Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%), Enagás (20%).