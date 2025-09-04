Turkmenistan and Italy discuss energy and transport co-op in Rome

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 4. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Toyly Komekov, held a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, in Rome on Wednesday to discuss upcoming high-level bilateral visits and strengthen economic ties, Trend reports via the official social media of the Italian minister.

Throughout the discussions, both parties underscored the imperative of enhancing synergies within the energy domain and advancing the establishment of logistical conduits between the two nations. Cirielli emphasized that the dialogues are a continuation of Italy’s strategic involvement subsequent to the inaugural Central Asia-Italy summit, convened in May 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan.



As per the directives from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bilateral trade dynamics between Turkmenistan and Italy reached an approximate valuation of 33 million euros during the initial quadrimester of 2025. Notably, Italian exports constituted a significant portion at 32 million euros, while the export metrics from Turkmenistan were recorded at 1.5 million euros.

